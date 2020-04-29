STEWART,
Janice Isobell Agnes:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham. Much loved mother of Peter, Bernadette and Nigel. Loved grandma of Page, Allan and Justin. Loved daughter of the late George and Jessey Tremaine. Many thanks to the staff at Christchurch hospital for all their loving care of Janice. Messages to the Stewart family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020