Janice STEWART

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all."
    - Anne and Dave Stewart
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

STEWART,
Janice Isobell Agnes:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham. Much loved mother of Peter, Bernadette and Nigel. Loved grandma of Page, Allan and Justin. Loved daughter of the late George and Jessey Tremaine. Many thanks to the staff at Christchurch hospital for all their loving care of Janice. Messages to the Stewart family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.