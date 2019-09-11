SINCLAIR,
Janice Frances (Jan):
On September 7, 2019, at St Allisa Lifecare, after a long battle with Dementia; aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother of the late Shane, much loved partner of Daryl and loved stepsister of Rose. Special thanks to the staff at St Allisa for their care and attention. Messages to the Sinclair family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Jan's request a private cremation has been held and a memorial for Jan will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019