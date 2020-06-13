Janice MOULD (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
39 Rue Lavaud
Akaroa
Interment
Following Services
Duvauchelle Cemetery.
Death Notice

MOULD, Janice Helen (Jan):
06.03.1932 – 10.06.2020
Loved sister of Alison Prendergast (deceased). A loved and respected friend of many. Grateful thanks to Avonlea Dementia Care and Hoon Hay Rest Home for their compassionate care of Jan. Messages may be addressed to: the late Janice Mould, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers by request, donations to the Akaroa Health Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service in Jan's memory. A Celebration of Jan's life will be held in the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 39 Rue Lavaud, Akaroa, on Tuesday, June 16, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment in the Duvauchelle Cemetery.

Published in The Press on June 13, 2020
