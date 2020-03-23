Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



On March 20, 2020, surrounded by her family, Janice died at home after a long and difficult battle with Motor Neurone Disease, aged 81 years. Dearly loved and respected wife of Tony for 60 years, deeply loved by her children and their partners: Dianne and Kevin, Debbie and Mandie, Mark, and Nicky and Jase. Treasured and loving nana and 'Janice' of Kate and Josh, David; and Ben and Jess, adored 'super-nana' of Imogen, and Ollie. Janice was a much loved daughter of the late Fred and Mona Wayman, and a cherished sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and the late Mike, Shirley, Beth, Pauline, John and Wendy, Paul and Pauline, Phil and Jane. Janice truly loved her family and many friends.

'The hills are calling you'

Family would like to sincerely thank Dr Sue French, Heather Brunton, and the Older Persons Health and Palliative Care teams for their exceptional and compassionate care of Janice. Messages may be addressed to The family of the late Janice Hockley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest & Bird in memory of Janice would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or online at







Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Janice's service will be private, with invitations personally extended. If anyone would like to watch a livestream of Janice's service, please contact the family or Lamb & Hayward for details. Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020

