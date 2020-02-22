HARRISON,
Janice Marie Louise:
Passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, treasured mother and mother-in-law of David and Stephanie, Colin and Lynne, and Roger and Sue. Loved grandmother of Andrew and Ellice, Robin and Sarah; Michael and Louise, Erin and Brooke, Laura and Jack; Penny and Bradley, Shelly and Simon, and Brydie and Reilly, and great-grandmother of Isla, Rory and Louis, Sophia and Indie; Oscar, Mack and Archie; Grace and Flynn. Messages to: Harrison Family, 257 Cathedral Road, RD 3, Cheviot 7383. A private family funeral is being held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020