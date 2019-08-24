HARDY,
Janice Carolyn (Jan):
On August 19, 2019, after a short, courageous battle with cancer, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Andrew, Rochelle and Darren. Nana of Jordan, Logan; and Elise. Daughter of Mary and the late Bob Lawson. Sister and sister-in-law of Jeff and Lin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janice Hardy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019