Janice Robin (Robyn)

(nee Wade):

Dearly loved daughter of the late Garth and Fiona Wade, sister of Gary and his wife, Dianna. Much loved wife of the late Barry, and proud, loving mother of Michael and David, and their lovely wives, Vanessa and Katrina. Granny Rob to the best grandchildren in the world; Emily, Adam, Harrison and Kate.

"My life has been blessed with wonderful parents, a loving family, and more kind, caring friends than one could

ever expect."

At Robyn's request, a private cremation has taken place. The family will host a gathering for all friends of Robyn and Barry at St Barnabas Parish Hall, 8 Tui St, on Tuesday, June 16, at 2.30pm. Messages to 33 Snowdon Rd, Fendalton 8052.







Published in The Press on June 13, 2020

