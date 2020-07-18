DUFFY, Janice Mary:
Passed away suddenly July 15, 2020, at Christchurch Public Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Fergus Duffy. Loved mum of Suzanne and Tony (Loburn), Raewyn, Kevin and Mon, and the late Peter. Very much loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rangiora Cancer Support Group would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to the family of Jan Duffy, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in the St Mary and St Francis de Sales Church, Chervier Centre, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at St Brigid's Catholic Cemetery, Loburn.
Published in The Press from July 18 to July 20, 2020