CRAW, Janice Muriel (Jan):
On September 20, 2020, surrounded with aroha at The Village Palms, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Gordon Craw, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Narelle and David, and Ian and Rachael, loved and cherished grandmother of Hannah and Daniel, Elena, Rebekah, Sophie, Kristyn, Isabelle and Evangeline.
"Take courage. Hold on.
Be strong. Remember where our help comes from."
(Good Grace, Hillsong United)
Special thanks to the team at The Village Palms for their care and support. Donations to St John Canterbury in memory of Janice can be made at bit.ly/jmcraw2009 A service to grieve our loss and celebrate the life of Jan will be held at Burwood Christian Centre, 52 Bassett Street, on Thursday, September 24, at 2.30pm. Messages may be addressed to the Craw Family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020