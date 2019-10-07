COUSINS, Janice Lee (Jan):
On October 2, 2019, suddenly at home in Christchurch, aged 66 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Rob and Karen, Gavin and Lyn, and Blair and Glenys, loved Aunty of Bryce and Katrina, Phillip and Nicole, Renee and Vaughan, Rosina and Oliver, and Catherine and Chaminda. A special thank you to the residents of the Maltworks Community for their support.
At Rest
Messages to the Cousins family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Service of Remembrance for Jan will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Corner Keighleys Road and 447 Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, October 9, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019