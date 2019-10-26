BOOL, Janice Carol:
On October 24, 2019 at Wairau Hospital. Loved wife of David, and mother of Kath Potts and Aaron; Lisa Russell and Jamie; and Richard Bool and Joanne. Beloved Nanny of Amy and Jayna; Danielle, Samantha and Nicole; and Sophia, and Great-Gran of Elsie. Messages to 16 Hillside Terrace, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfuneralservices.co.nz
In lieu of flowers, a donation St John, c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Janice will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, November 1 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019