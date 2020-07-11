SUTTON,

Janferie (Jan) (née Harris):



Jan died peacefully during Level 4 lockdown on Saturday April 11, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Sutton for 45 years, Mum of Philippa (Pip) and Allen, and treasured grandma of Holly, Harry and Olivia Bullock and Elizabeth, Megan, Adam, Kieran and Gabrielle Sutton. Also a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Gill and the late Peter Bryant (Avonhead), Peter and Sue Harris (Waiau), and David and Margaret Harris (Halswell), and Nelson and the late Doreen Hoskins (Mairehau). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

A friend to all who will be remembered for her kindness and loving personality.



A private cremation was held in April, but family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service being held to celebrate her life and honour her memory. St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10.30am.



