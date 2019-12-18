BUCKLAND, Janey (Janie)
(nee Harrison):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital at 2.00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Aged 49 years. Loved by all who knew her. Many thanks to the staff and carers at Ward 10. Messages to the Buckland Family, C\- PO Box 26-148, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amputee Society of Canterbury - Bank Account 03 0830 0264400 00 A celebration of Janie's life will be held at Te Waipounamu Chapel, 290 Ferry Road, on Friday, December 20, at 10.00am.
