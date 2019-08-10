MONK,
Janette Louisa (nee Nalder):
On August 3, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of Wayne. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Janet, Justin and Roslyn. Treasured Grandma of Jacob, Holly, and Matthew. Janette's family wish to thank the staff at Nurse Maude and Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Janette. At Janette's request a private cremation has been held and a private family service will follow. Messages to the Monk family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019