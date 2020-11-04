CLARK, Janette Pamela
(Jan) (nee Davis):
On October 29, 2020, peacefully at the Ashley Suites, Russley Village; aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sally and Rob, Joce and John, Ian and Rachel. Adored Nan of Richard, Melissa, Zendaya and Huxley, Andrew and Sophie (Australia), William and Madi; Anna and Sam, and Thomas (UK); Petra and Lyndon, Sara and Shayne. A special thanks to the staff at the Ashley Suites, Russley Village and to Dr Peter Sim for their extraordinary care and compassion. A private gathering and cremation has been held as per Jan's wishes. In memory of Jan, donations may be made to The Cancer Society – cancernz.org.nz
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jan Clark, c/- PO Box 17701, Christchurch 8840.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020