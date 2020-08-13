BAXTER, Janette Devoy:
Peacefully at Cargill Rest Home on August 11, 2020, with her family by her side. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Allan. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Sheryl (Wellington), Susan and Phil Turner (Ashburton), Warrick and Debbie (Christchurch), Larry and Kirsten (Invercargill). Devoted and much loved grandmother of Hailey and Sam; Ruby and Lucy; Joshua, Oliver and Abby; Riley and Paige.
'She lived for those she loved,
and those she loved remember'
A service for Devoy will be held at J Fraser and Sons, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Monday, August 17, 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. Live-stream of the service will be available at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestream Messages to 161 Lamond St East, Hargest, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made to Devoy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020