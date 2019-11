SWANSON, Janet Frances(nee Stalker):On November 22, 2019, Janet passed away with family at her side in Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Mark Westaway, Andrea and Marty, Miriam and Abi, proud and devoted nana of Callum, Leah; Oscar, Bruno, Lizzie; Asher, and Esther."We miss you so very much."Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Swanson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations in lieu of flowers to Arthritis New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made directly, www.arthritis.org.nz/donate-now-2/ . A Service to Celebrate Janet's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 28, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Springston Cemetery.