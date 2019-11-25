SWANSON, Janet Frances
(nee Stalker):
On November 22, 2019, Janet passed away with family at her side in Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Mark Westaway, Andrea and Marty, Miriam and Abi, proud and devoted nana of Callum, Leah; Oscar, Bruno, Lizzie; Asher, and Esther.
"We miss you so very much."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Swanson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations in lieu of flowers to Arthritis New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made directly, www.arthritis.org.nz/donate-now-2/. A Service to Celebrate Janet's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 28, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Springston Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2019