Catherine Harvey (nee Coop):

Passed away on August 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 56 years. Adored wife of Pat, loving mother and mother-in-law of Victoria and Aron, Harriet, and the late Olivia, dearly loved eldest daughter of Roger and Beryl Coop, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Helen and Barry, admired aunty of Abbey, and Wills, and a treasured best friend of Sally. Janet will be missed by her extended family – brother-in-law Phillip, sisters-in-law Ann, Liz, Louise and their partners, and children. Heartfelt thanks to Janet's colleagues at CAFS North for their love, support, and kindness, and to the staff at Christchurch Hospital (Ward 26). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Prendergast, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Janet, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, or Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, August 7, at 10.00am. Private Burial to follow.







PRENDERGAST, JanetCatherine Harvey (nee Coop):Passed away on August 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 56 years. Adored wife of Pat, loving mother and mother-in-law of Victoria and Aron, Harriet, and the late Olivia, dearly loved eldest daughter of Roger and Beryl Coop, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Helen and Barry, admired aunty of Abbey, and Wills, and a treasured best friend of Sally. Janet will be missed by her extended family – brother-in-law Phillip, sisters-in-law Ann, Liz, Louise and their partners, and children. Heartfelt thanks to Janet's colleagues at CAFS North for their love, support, and kindness, and to the staff at Christchurch Hospital (Ward 26). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Prendergast, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Janet, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, or Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, August 7, at 10.00am. Private Burial to follow. Published in The Press on Aug. 4, 2020

