MORELAND,
Janet Elizabeth:
15.07.1943 – 18.10.2020.
Passed away suddenly at her home with family at her side. Much loved wife of the late Alister (Ali), loving Mum of Wendy and Paul, and Vicki and Gary. Loved Nan to Kate and Si, James and Mackenzie. Very proud Great-Nan to wee Whyatt and a much loved mate to her four legged Bubby, Casper.
You are free from pain and now with your Hun Bun, we all love you and will miss you terribly. Together forever.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr Andrew Rawstron, Leeston Medical Centre, Leeston Pharmacy, St Johns Leeston and the Leeston Fire Brigade. Messages to the Moreland family c/o P.O. Box 111-01 Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, October 22 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020