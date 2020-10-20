Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Janet Elizabeth:

15.07.1943 – 18.10.2020.

Passed away suddenly at her home with family at her side. Much loved wife of the late Alister (Ali), loving Mum of Wendy and Paul, and Vicki and Gary. Loved Nan to Kate and Si, James and Mackenzie. Very proud Great-Nan to wee Whyatt and a much loved mate to her four legged Bubby, Casper.

You are free from pain and now with your Hun Bun, we all love you and will miss you terribly. Together forever.





A heartfelt thanks to Dr Andrew Rawstron, Leeston Medical Centre, Leeston Pharmacy, St Johns Leeston and the Leeston Fire Brigade. Messages to the Moreland family c/o P.O. Box 111-01 Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, October 22 at 1.30pm.







MORELAND,Janet Elizabeth:15.07.1943 – 18.10.2020.Passed away suddenly at her home with family at her side. Much loved wife of the late Alister (Ali), loving Mum of Wendy and Paul, and Vicki and Gary. Loved Nan to Kate and Si, James and Mackenzie. Very proud Great-Nan to wee Whyatt and a much loved mate to her four legged Bubby, Casper.You are free from pain and now with your Hun Bun, we all love you and will miss you terribly. Together forever.A heartfelt thanks to Dr Andrew Rawstron, Leeston Medical Centre, Leeston Pharmacy, St Johns Leeston and the Leeston Fire Brigade. Messages to the Moreland family c/o P.O. Box 111-01 Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, October 22 at 1.30pm. Published in The Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers