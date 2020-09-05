LESLIE, Janet:
On September 1, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Jen, Aaron and Anne-Marie, loved grandmother of Alexandria, Jacob, and Zachary; Lily, and Ezra, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Selwyn. Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Leslie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020