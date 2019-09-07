HERRON, Janet Lorraine:

On August 30, 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Alan and Shona. Much loved sister of Stephanie, Lois and Andrew, and beloved aunt to Alexis and Vanessa.

A dear friend to many.

She will be greatly missed.

Our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and emergency services for their response and care. The Service for Janet will be held at Hope Whangarei Presbyterian Church St. Andrews, on Wednesday, September 11 at 1.00pm. A memorial service will be held in Akaroa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Herron, c/- Lois Blackie, 19 Bainton Street, Christchurch 8053.



