HARRE, Janet Elizabeth:
On August 17, 2019, peacefully at Homestead Ilam, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Garnet. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Helen and Elisabeth Harre, Rachel and Frank Malone, Anne and Simon Faulkner; loved sister of Peter and Gwen Morrish and family. Devoted Grandma to Thomas and Michelle, Anna and Jack, Jack, Lizzie; Michael and Helena; Isabelle and Elliot and delighted Great-Grandma-in-waiting to Squiggle Bickkie. Many thanks to the staff at Homestead Ilam for the wonderful love and care shown to Janet over the past four years. Messages to the Harre family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral service for Janet will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, on Wednesday, August 21, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2019