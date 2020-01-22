HALL, Janet Grace:
Passed away peacefully with family by her side in Christchurch on Sunday, January 19, 2020, aged 81 years. Cherished wife of the late Reverend Reg Hall. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas and Kelly, Jonathan and Wendy, Rebekah and Dean. Much loved Omah and grandmother to Ruby, Nina, Munro, Isaac, Connor, Stella, Aaron and Oscar. Loved great-grandmother to Cairo and Nikora. Loved sister of Barbara and Shirley and sister-in-law Lyn. Messages to the Hall family, c/- PO Box 17597, Christchurch 8081. A funeral service for Janet will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020