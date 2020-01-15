HADDOCK, Janet Ngaire
(nee Hamilton):
A special mum passed away on the January 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Ilam Life Care. Loved wife of the late Francis William. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Sue, Vicky, Mandy and Steve, and the late Nigel. Treasured grandma of Stefan, Scott, the late Melissa, Joanne, Elise, Emmeline, and great-grandma to Milly, Nathaniel, Michael, Felix, Emmaline, Seven, Marcus, Dusty, Jaffa, Mila, Sophie, Jonty, Logan, Lola Grace, Ari, Hank, and Romilly, and great-great-grandma of Ivor, and Zac. Special thanks to Ilam LifeCare for your amazing help and compassion. Messages to the Haddock family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Janet's request, a private family service will be held in her memory.
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020