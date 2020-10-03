Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet GREENAWAY. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Diana Retirement Village, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Hector (Hec) Greenaway, and previously, Warwick Anderson. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn (deceased) and Michael Quinlan, Brent and Jean Anderson, and Aaron and Karen Greenaway. Loved grandmother of Nicola and Steven Ashley (deceased) and partner Tony, Joshua Greenaway, and cherished Great-Nana of Kaitlyn. Our appreciation goes to the staff at Diana Isaac for the love and care shown to Janet over the last few years. Messages to the family of Janet Greenaway, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/jgreenaway0110. The Funeral Service for Janet will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







GREENAWAY, Janet:Passed away peacefully at Diana Retirement Village, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Hector (Hec) Greenaway, and previously, Warwick Anderson. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn (deceased) and Michael Quinlan, Brent and Jean Anderson, and Aaron and Karen Greenaway. Loved grandmother of Nicola and Steven Ashley (deceased) and partner Tony, Joshua Greenaway, and cherished Great-Nana of Kaitlyn. Our appreciation goes to the staff at Diana Isaac for the love and care shown to Janet over the last few years. Messages to the family of Janet Greenaway, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/jgreenaway0110. The Funeral Service for Janet will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020

