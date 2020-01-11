Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet FULTON. View Sign Death Notice



On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Janet Barbara Fulton died in London, Ontario, Canada, in her 77th year. She was predeceased by her parents in New Zealand. Janet was originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, attending The University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand for her BSc in Chemistry. From there, she came to Canada where she obtained her PhD from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She worked for 10+ years at Polysar in the Patent Department. Janet loved reading, gourmet cooking and collecting Indigenous/Inuit art. She also loved the theatre, and was a longtime supporter of The Grand Theatre in London, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. A memorial will take place at a later date in Sarnia, Ontario. For information and online condolences, please visit

