DRURY, Janet Mary
(nee Williamson):
On Monday, September 14, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and companion of Murray for 63 years, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and William, Julie and Wayne, Helen, Alanna and Andy. Nanny, gran, grandma Janet of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Messages to the Drury family, c/- 14 Gibbon Street, Sydenham, Christchurch 8023. A private memorial ceremony for Janet will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020