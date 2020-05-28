DOAK,
Janet Marion (née Purchas):
On May 25, 2020, peacefully and with dignity, surrounded by family in the care of the SPCU at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years, after a short illness. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Ron, much loved mother of Jenny and Ron Reeve, Anne Ussher, Marion Kassianou and Dave Hutchinson, and John Doak, adored and much loved Nan of Ben, Katie, Julie (deceased), Tim (deceased), Laura, Sam and Emily. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Mike Crane, Brian and Hazel Purchas, Nancy Doak and the late Joan and Peter Petersen, and a loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly missed by the staff and residents of Kauri Lodge, Christchurch. At the request of her family, no flowers please, but donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully received. Messages may be addressed to: The Doak Family, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Jan's life will be held this weekend followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on May 28, 2020