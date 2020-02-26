CURRIE, Janet Elizabeth
(nee Wilson):
Peacefully at Edith Cavell Village, Sumner, on February 22, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Robin Currie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Duncan and Natalia, Jane and Michael, and Alastair, and special Ma to Genno; Treasured grandmother of Jason, Emma, Adam, Benji, Olivia and Joshua; Loved daughter of late Isaac and Maudie Wilson, sister of late Murray Wilson and sister-in-law of Grace Currie. Dearly loved and respected by her extended family, friends and colleagues.
She filled her life with love, always generous, full of hope and faith, with her adventurous and engaging spirit.
Many thanks to all the staff at Edith Cavell Village. Messages to the Currie family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision would be appreciated
https://my.worldvision.org.nz/donate#oneoff A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, on Saturday, February 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020