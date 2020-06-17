CRAMER, Janet Maud:
On June 12, 2020, peacefully in her sleep after a short unexpected illness, aged 87 years. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Susan and John, Andrew, Peter and Maria, David, and Michael and Jackie. Loved grandma to her great-grandchildren. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Peter (deceased) and Hazel Haves, and Lizzie and Barry Chapman. A friend to many amongst her community. A special thanks to the staff at Bainswood On Victoria for their care of Janet. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Janet Cramer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Janet's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020