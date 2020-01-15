CARTER, Janet Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Parkstone Care Home in Christchurch on January 7, 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Richard Carter, cherished mother of Belinda, Christopher (Maria), Simon Yvonne) and Annabel (Andrew), grandmother of David, Adam, Jonathan, Bradley, Matthew, Elsa and Somers and a great-grandmother, sister of the late Ian Monro (Erica) and aunt of Alastair, Catherine and Lucy. Dear to her loving friends. A celebration of her life was held at home on January 11 following a private cremation. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020