CADDIE,
Janet Ann (nee Crampton):
On March 7, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh, aged 76 years. Loved wife of Ray Caddie, and loving mother of Barbara and Chris Anderson, Gordon and Susan Caddie, and Craig and Penny Caddie, loved by her grandchildren James, Liam, Matthew; Finn and Rosa, dearly loved daughter of Rex and Marjorie Crampton (Fairlie), and loved sister of Susan and Terry Carrell, and the late Graham Crampton. The Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, March 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020