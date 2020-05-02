BENSON, Janet:
On April 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne, Julia and Milton, Andrew, and Sue and Jeff. Loving grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Richard and Nicole, Christine and Simon, Ben and Katrin, Emma and Lachy, Bruno and Alex, Conor and Siobhan, and Rosie. Great-grandmother of Dylan, Veyara, Emily and Harlow, and loved friend to many.
So sadly missed.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Benson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held later. If you would like to attend please email [email protected] and we will forward details closer to the time.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020