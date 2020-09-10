BENFELL, Janet Helen:
Peacefully at Rosebank, Ashburton, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Loved wife of the late Dave, dearly loved mother of David (deceased), Jim, Sue, Al and Alyson, Max and Tanya. Grandmother of Camilla, Morgan, Jay, Tony, Sara, Jess, and Emma. Great-Grandmother of Shai, and Quinn. Eldest daughter of the late Clarrie and Mavis Atkinson. Sister of Dot, Bev, Colin (all deceased) and Lois, and loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Rosebank and to Dr Charlotte Cox. Messages to 133 Trevors Road, Hampstead, Ashburton 7700. Janet will be lying in state at the Hakatere Marae, from Thursday, September 10. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at our chapel, cnr East and Cox Street, Ashburton, on Saturday, September 12, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. For anyone wishing to watch the livestream of the service, please go to our website www.patersonsfunerals.co.nz, go to funeral notices and click on Janet's notice for the link.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2020