BARRETT,
Janelle Marguerite (Jay)
(nee Turner):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 30, 2020. Loving wife of Neville, precious and dearly loved daughter of Patricia and the late Basil Turner, dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirlene, and Kerry, and the late Karyn.
"The Sun came out when you were born, and never set"
Loved step-daughter of Bill, loved step-sister of Julie and the extended Australian family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jay Barrett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to honour Jay will be held in The Anglican Church, Pukekohe, at a date to be advised.
Published in The Press on July 2, 2020