WILLIAMSON, Jane Helen:
29.01.1973 - 09.11.2020
Beloved daughter of Helen Norma Williamson England and the late Robert Arthur Williamson, much loved mother of Nadia, Andrew, and Alex Jnr. In lieu of flowers donations to Christian World Services would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/jhwilliamson0911. Messages may be addressed to the Williamson family at 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Close friends and family are invited to a Service for Jane at the John Rhind Chapel, entrance of London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch on Monday, November 16, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020