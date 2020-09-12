SOONS,
Professor Jane Margaret:
(First woman Professor at Canterbury University). On September 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; aged 89 years. Loved daughter of the late Lewin and Jenny Soons. A friend and colleague of Maree Hemmingsen and family. Jane will be missed by her Academic Community as a New Zealand Geographer and Glacial Geomorphologist and role model for female students. Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Special Care Unit, for their amazing care and support and Jamie Shulmeister and family. A private gathering will be held for Jane with a memorial service to be held at a later date due to Covid 19 restrictions. Messages to the Soons family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020