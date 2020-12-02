SHAYLER, Jane Margaret:
Aged 53, passed peacefully on November 30, 2020, with her husband Arran and mum Margaret by her side at Nurse Maude Hospice, following her brave fight with cancer. Loved Mum to Peri (Rose) and Theo who invite you to join in celebrating Jane's life at 2.00pm, on Friday, December 4, at the Mount Pleasant Community Centre. Koha contributions can be made at the celebration or via givealittle.co.nz/cause/in-memory-of-jane
Jane's loved ones would like to thank her GP Rebecca Nichols, Christchurch Hospital Oncology staff, Healthcare New Zealand home nurses particularly Kim, and the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020