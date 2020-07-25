SANDERS, Jane Irma (Irma)
(nee Absalom):
Irma died peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria Care Home, Rangiora, on July 17, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late William Sanders, loved step-mother of Peter and Joanne, Cheryl, Stewart, Ross and Geoffrey Sanders, loved step-nana of Rachel, Andrew, Jason, Yvette and Karl, as well as aunt and great-aunt of Graeme, Irene, and Yvette Absalom, and Irma's many nieces, nephews and their families. The family appreciate the excellent care and kindness provided by the Bainswood on Victoria team. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Irma Sanders, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Memorial service for Irmawill be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on August 20, at 2.00pm. At Irma's request a private cremation has already been held.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020