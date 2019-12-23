MAYNARD,
Jane Marie Valentine:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Paul, Phillip, and Wendy, a loved mother-in-law of Nigel, and a much loved Nana of all her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Maynard Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Jane will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram (tomorrow) Tuesday at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 23, 2019