MAYELL,
Ellenore Jane (Jane):
On November, 2, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 55 years. Dearly loved partner of Michael, adored mother of Sam and Whitney, and Kate, wonderful "Janey" to Mason, and Clay.
"Love you to the moon
and back."
Special thanks to all the Oncology Team at Christchurch Hospital, and The Cancer Care Team at St Georges, for all the wonderful care and support given to Jane. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jane Mayell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Jane's life will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Normans Road, Strowan, on Saturday, November 7, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020