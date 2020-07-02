Jane LEAHY

Guest Book
  • "LEAHY, Penelope Jane (Jane) (nee Barlow): Peacefully at..."
    - Penelope LEAHY
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Glenfalloch
430 Portobello Road
Macandrew Bay, Dunedin
View Map
Death Notice

LEAHY, Jane:
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on June 28, 2020; aged 61 years. Soulmate of Danny, loving mother of Daniel and Rebecca, Noah, and Seamus, loved Grandma Janey of Daniel, and Coco, very loved by all of her extended family and friends. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at Glenfalloch, 430 Portobello Road, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin, on Friday, July 3, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Jane's page on
www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in The Press on July 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.