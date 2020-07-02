LEAHY, Jane:
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on June 28, 2020; aged 61 years. Soulmate of Danny, loving mother of Daniel and Rebecca, Noah, and Seamus, loved Grandma Janey of Daniel, and Coco, very loved by all of her extended family and friends. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at Glenfalloch, 430 Portobello Road, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin, on Friday, July 3, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Jane's page on
www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on July 2, 2020