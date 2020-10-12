Jane ARCHER

  • "Sorry to hear of Jane's death. Was a long time ago when the..."
    - Hugh Butler
  • "Anne, thinking of you at this very sad time. Can not..."
    - Lynley Macleod
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
10:30 a.m.
AvonPark Chapel
corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads
Linwood
Death Notice

ARCHER, Jane Helen:
On the evening of October 8, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Beloved mother of Josie, cherished sister of Anne, and the late Elizabeth, adored aunt of Laura, and Oli Stone, and a very treasured friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jane Archer, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Jane's life will be celebrated in our AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020
