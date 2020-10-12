ARCHER, Jane Helen:
On the evening of October 8, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Beloved mother of Josie, cherished sister of Anne, and the late Elizabeth, adored aunt of Laura, and Oli Stone, and a very treasured friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jane Archer, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Jane's life will be celebrated in our AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020