Service Information Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Yeatman's Brother's Yard 1004 Hendersons Road Windermere

Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at Ashburton, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Diana. Loved and treasured Dad of Helen and Colin (Te Kuiti), Carolyn (Tauranga), Nick and Tina (Windermere), Ginny and Jon (Amberley), Hoss and Anne (Winderemere), the late Tim, Sam and Pete (Camp Bay), Julian and Karla (Ruapuna), and very special Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved friend of Ken and Jane and the late Anita. Messages to the Yeatman family c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740.

A True gentleman

Always kind and friendly to all

Loved a yarn and family

was always first.

Special thank you to Janine Landers and nursing staff at Ashburton Hospital for their amazing care of Dad and family. A graveside service to honour Jan's life will held at the Hinds Cemetery, on Thursday, June 11, at 1.30pm, followed by a farewell to be held at Yeatman's Brother's Yard, 1004 Hendersons Road, Windermere.







