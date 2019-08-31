SCHOEMAN, Jan (John):
Passed away peacefully at Edith Cavell Village, Sumner, on August 28, 2019, in his 94th year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father and father-in-law of Diane and Brian Lowery, and Richard and Yuki. Loved Grandad of Amanda, Jason and Nicola. Loved great-grandad of Nik, Sam, and Kiaan. Many thanks to the staff at Edith Cavell for all their loving care. Messages to the Schoeman family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for John will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 3, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019