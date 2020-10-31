McCROSTIE,
Jamie Heathcote:
On October 30, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 55 years. Much loved partner of Janine, loved son of Gillian and the late Miles, and son-in-law of Gay and Graham. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Simon and Megan, Andrew (deceased), Hamish and Bianca, Annabel and Phil; loved brother-in-law of Leanne and Brent, Sheena and Rob, adored uncle of Luke, and Alexandra; Dion; Will, Henry, Tom, and Poppy; George, and Lily; Olivia, and Thomas.
"Deeply missed.
Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Nurse Maude Hospice and Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital. A Celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020