Acknowledgment





WILSON, James David:

July 4, 1931 - March 5, 2020



The family Avis, Marilyn and Doug, Pamela, Bryan and Liz and grandchildren James and Hannah Seeley and Abby and Monica Wilson wish to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for their messages, cards, phone calls, flowers and support on and since the passing of James. Thanks to all who attended his service some travelling long distances to do so. To those we did not get to speak to we apologise, your presence was appreciated. Thanks to those who made donations to St John Ambulance Rangiora. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.



