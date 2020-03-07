WILSON, James David:
(formerly of Balcairn). In his 89th year at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora, on March 5, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Eileen Avis Wilson (nee Hood) for 67 years, much loved father and friend of Marilyn and Doug (Christchurch), Pamela (Wellington), Bryan and Liz (Christchurch); loved grandfather of James, and Hannah Seeley, and Abby, and Monica Wilson. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora, for the wonderful care given to James and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late James Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of James, donations to the St John Ambulance Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for James will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, March 10, at 2.30pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020