On February 29, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Debbie, Philippa and Blair MacLennan. Much loved grandad of Kyle and Sharnee, Joshua, Amie, and Zach, loved great-grandad of Peyton and Nixon. Messages c/- the Watson Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Jim's request a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Hornby Working Men's Club, Carmen Road, Hornby, on Friday, March 13 at 1.00pm.

